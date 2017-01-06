This is one of two crime scenes from a shooting that landed a wrong-way driver in the hospital on Friday evening, Jan. 6, 2017.

A man who drove the wrong-way down a one-way street in Philadelphia Friday night is nursing gunshot wounds in a Center City hospital after a pedestrian shot him, police said.

The 61-year-old pickup truck driver was traveling in the wrong direction along N. 12th Street near Fairmount Avenue in North Philadelphia around 5:30 p.m., police said. As he tried to make a turn onto Fairmount Avenue, the truck nearly hit a man walking across the street, police said.

Enraged over the near-miss, police said the pedestrian then pulled out a handgun and fired on the driver, who was hit with bullets four times in the right leg.

The driver fled the area and drove to the emergency room at nearby Hahnemann University Hospital. He remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The pickup truck, pocked with bullet holes and several broken windows, remains parked along Vine Street outside the hospital. Police said the vehicle is being treated as a crime scene.

Police characterized the shooting victim's wrong-way driving as a mistake.

The shooter remains at large. He is described as a 25-year-old man with a heavy build standing about 5-feet-11-inches tall.