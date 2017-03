The victim was pinned under a car when he was struck along Route 100 and Shoemaker Road, officials said.

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash in Pottstown that involved two vehicles Friday night, including one that may have left the scene before police arrived, according to initial reports.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was struck along Route 100 near Shoemaker Road in the Montgomery County borough.

The scene remained active at 9 p.m.