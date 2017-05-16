"The stores will remain open during this time and, as always, our partners are prepared to take care of our customers to ensure they have the best experience possible," Starbucks said.

Customers at some Starbucks shops hit a snag Tuesday while trying to fill up their coffee cups, CNBC reported.

Registers were knocked offline by a technology update that was being installed overnight, the coffee chain said.

Starbucks said the glitch still affected "a limited number of locations" in the U.S. and Canada by Tuesday morning.

Reports on Twitter showed some patrons scoring free cups of joe at affected locations.



