Paws Up: Cat Takes Over Philadelphia Police Car

By Alicia Victoria Lozano

    Cats have no shame when it comes to taking over spaces.

    That cozy sweater you’ve owned forever makes a perfect nap bed. The more shedding the better. And your favorite spot on the couch? That’s just cat code for a human seat heater.

    Philadelphia felines are no different. They do what they want, when they want.

    One particularly intrepid orange cat recently took up residence atop a marked police car. The kicker? It was a K-9 unit:

    The Philadelphia Police Department said on Facebook it does not employ cats because they are too easily distracted by jingling handcuffs and laser lights.

