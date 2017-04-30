Paws Up: Cat Takes Over Philadelphia Police Car

Cats have no shame when it comes to taking over spaces.

That cozy sweater you’ve owned forever makes a perfect nap bed. The more shedding the better. And your favorite spot on the couch? That’s just cat code for a human seat heater.

Philadelphia felines are no different. They do what they want, when they want.

One particularly intrepid orange cat recently took up residence atop a marked police car. The kicker? It was a K-9 unit:

The Philadelphia Police Department said on Facebook it does not employ cats because they are too easily distracted by jingling handcuffs and laser lights.

