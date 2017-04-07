Flames broke out at the Five Star Auction house in Paulsboro, New Jersey on April 7, 2017.

Firefighters spent hours early Friday getting a fire at a South Jersey auction house under control.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the Five Star Auction house along Borelli Boulevard in Paulsboro, Gloucester County for hours after the blaze broke out around 1:30 a.m.

No one was hurt.

Due to limited access to water, multiple fire department rotated in and out to keep water on the building.

Firefighters blocked access to Exit 18 of Interstate 295 in both directions as they continued to battle the fire around 7 a.m., the Gibbstown volunteer Fire Company said. They also urged people to use caution while going to a nearby Wawa.

No word yet on the extent of damage.