Part of a high rise apartment complex on the Ben Franklin Parkway was evacuated Monday night due to a fire.

Officials say a fire started in the South tower of the Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes on the 2200 block of Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The fire caused a smoke odor in one of the buildings which was evacuated.

The fire was placed under control and contained on the 19th floor of the building at 9:09 p.m. No injuries were reported.