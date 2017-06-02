The parents of a New Jersey man who died after a hazing event at a Penn State fraternity in February are urging the university’s board of trustees “to admit responsibility so that the University can move forward.”

James and Evelyn Piazza, whose son Tim died two days after being found unconscious in the frat house of Beta Theta Pi on Feb. 2, penned a letter to the trustees ahead of a meeting by the board Friday.

The board was scheduled to meet in the morning behind closed doors with attorneys for the school. The governing body was to hold a public hearing at 1 p.m. to discuss “changes in the University’s relationships with Greek life organizations.”

The Piazzas vowed in their four-page letter dated May 31 to fight for changes in laws against hazing in Pennsylvania and nationally. But in the meantime, they wrote, Penn State should act.

“The University must introduce strict policies and procedures for existence and interaction of Greek Life and must put into place means in which to monitor and strictly enforce such policies and procedures,” they wrote.

Eighteen members of the fraternity have been charged with Tim Piazza’s death, including some who face involuntary manslaughter.

The scene depicted in the criminal complaint of the night and early morning hours that led to the 19-year-old death are chilling. It tells of an alcohol-fueled evening in which young men allegedly stood around and watched a former standout athlete from Lebanon, New Jersey, fall several times and eventually pass out on the floor.

Some frat members even allegedly prevented others from calling 9-1-1.

“Our son died on your watch. We will never see him again because of the Administrations failures to protect him and turning a blind eye to known problems,” the Piazzas wrote. “You now have an obligation to make the appropriate statements and changes to make sure this never happens again. The world is watching.”