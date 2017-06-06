A blue bathroom instantly increases a home's value, "Today" reported, citing a Zillow analysis that found the color adds $5,440 more than expected to home sale prices.

"Color can be a powerful tool for attracting buyers to a home, especially in listing photos and videos," said Zillow chief economist Svenja Gudell in a statement. "Painting walls in fresh, natural-looking colors — particularly in shades of blue and pale gray — not only make a home feel larger, but also are neutral enough to help future buyers envision themselves living in the space."

The color seems to work in bedrooms and dining rooms, with light cerulean to cadet blue on the walls of the former upping home prices by $1,856 while slate blue to pale gray-blue on the latter added $1,926.

Cool, natural tones like pale gray or soft oatmeal were also present in top-performing listings, the analysis found.