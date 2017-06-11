A Philadelphia company is recalling its ready-to-eat chicken salad due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Packer Avenue Foods, Inc. announced they were recalling 9l,690 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken salad with white meat chicken after they discovered the products contain milk, a known allergen, on June 6. The company said they were given notification from an ingredient supplier that the cracker meal the company received and used in the products potentially contained undeclared milk.

The RTE chicken salad was produced on several dates between May 17, 2017 through May 26, 2017. The following products were recalled:

5-lb. plastic tubs of “MAIN STREET BRAND CHICKEN SALAD WITH WHITE MEAT CHICKEN” with “Use By” dates of 6 10; 6 11; 6 12; 6 13; 6 14; 6 15; 6 16; 6 17; 6 18 and; 6 19.

5-lb. plastic tubs of “PACKER AVENUE FOODS CHICKEN SALAD WITH WHITE MEAT CHICKEN” with “Use By” dates of 6 10; 6 11; 6 12; 6 13; 6 14; 6 15; 6 16; 6 17; 6 18 and; 6 19.

The recalled products have the establishment number “P-19977” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to wholesale locations in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Officials say they haven’t received any reports of bad reactions from people who ate the products. Those concerned about an injury or illness should call a doctor immediately. Officials also advise people who have the products to throw them away or return them to where they purchased it.

If you have any questions about the recall, call company president Robert Rubin at 215-271-0300.