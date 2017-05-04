Pa. State. Rep. Under Investigation for Possible Ethics Violation

Pennsylvania’s first openly gay representative is reportedly under investigation by the State Ethics Commission for allegedly accepting undisclosed payments in exchange for speaking engagements.

An unnamed individual filed the paperwork in March flagging State. Rep Brian Sims' travel reimbursements totaling more than $40,000, according to Philadelphia Gay News.

“I would like an investigation to be conducted on all of his speaking engagements to ensure that there was no inappropriate acceptance of honoraria and no inappropriate content of his speeches,” the complaint read.

The complaint referenced news stories dating back to 2012 citing Sims’ robust travel schedule and appearances at various universities and companies, Microsoft among them.

Sims, who represents Center City, has denied any wrongdoing.

"I can't stop my political opponents from wanting this to be an issue but the continuity of the work I began before taking office to foster understanding and tolerance is moral, legal and ethical," Sims said. "It is the state’s duty to ensure the integrity of our government and a review of this work, and the transparency with which I've approached it, will make that clear."