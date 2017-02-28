In an effort to help save the lives of our four-legged friends, the Pennsylvania SPCA came to the aid of a fellow local animal shelter that is taking in less dogs due to a construction project.

The Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia (ACCT Philly) -- an open admission shelter contracted to perform animal control services and accept incoming pets or provide alternate placement -- decreased the capacity to hold dogs by 50 percent while it undergoes HVAC renovations.

To lessen the burden on ACCT's Philly's reduced capacity, PSPCA agreed to visit the shelter three days a week to intake dogs. ACCT Philly urges residents to bring strays or pets to their facility during the time PSCPCA staff are present at the facility on Mondays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

While PSPCA staff is on the ACCT Philly site, they will evaluate strays and surrender animals before the dogs enter the facility. When accepted, the animals will then be transported to Erie Avenue headquarters for adoption.

The partnership serves to minimize euthanasia as PSPCA operates under a no-kill philosophy. Additionally, the alliance helps take pressure off ACCT Philly as they run a tighter ship during the much-needed construction job that will replace the entire HVAC system.

"The PSPCA has always been a strong supporter of ours,” said Vincent Medley, Executive Director of ACCT Philly. “Their eagerness to help with the HVAC project is further proof of their commitment to work across organizations to make Philadelphia a better place for homeless pets, and we are beyond grateful.”

The construction project is expected to last until late March or mid-April.