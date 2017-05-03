The latest classroom craze is actually being banned in some schools. But some parents say these fidget spinners are not your typical toys. Ida Siegal reports.

Fidget Spinners Are So Popular That Schools Ban Them

Teacher Appreciation Week doesn't kicks off until May 8, but educators across the Philadelphia region can begin scoring score some sweet (and savory) discounts Tuesday.

From clothing retailers to restaurants and craft stores, educators are eligible to receive discounts and free food starting Tuesday.

Being a teacher is a tough job, so take some time to give a bit of gratitude to the men and women who are leading the students in your community and #ThankATeacher.

Here are some of the businesses that are showing their appreciation to the nation's teachers by offering them special discounts and freebies:

Barnes & Noble: Receive 25 percent off during Educator Appreciation Days and 20 percent off year round.

The Scholastic Store: Educators can download 100 free printable and five free posters for their classrooms during Teacher's Appreciation Week.

And it's not just on Teacher's Appreciation Week that educators can score deals. Here are businesses offering teachers year-round discounts:

Aerosoles: Teachers take 15 percent off of in-store purchases of $39.99 or higher.



Adobe: Teachers and students don't need a coupon code to take 60 percent off a Creative Cloud purchase.

Banana Republic: Students and teachers with valid ID can get 15 percent off full-priced in-store purchases.

Caesar's Palace: Teachers are one of the groups eligible to receive 10 percent room discount at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. Just select the educator widget during the booking process on the reservations homepage.

Costco: U.S. teachers who sign up for a new membership online will receive over $50 in exclusive savings.

Gel Pro: Educators get 25 percent off their online gel mat purchases.

Hanes: Teachers and retired educators can save 10 percent on purchases from Hanes.com, Champion.com, OneHanesPlace.com and JustMySize.com.

J. Crew: Students and teachers save 15 percent on in-store purchases. No coupon code necessary.

Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Store: Get a Teacher Rewards discount card and save 15 percent on purchases every day both in store and online.

Loft: Teachers get 15 percent off as part of LOFT's exclusive educator-only perks year-round.

Madewell: Teachers receive an exclusive 15 percent discount on in-store purchases with a valid teacher ID at check-out.

Michael's: Receive 15 percent off everyday purchases. Valid in-store only.

Roxy: Teachers are among the select occupations that can take 15 percent off all Roxy orders.

Summitsoft: Teachers save a full 50 percent on all software products year-round.

Talbots: Teachers don't need a coupon code to save 15 percent on regular priced items every day. Valid teacher ID required.

The Container Store: Sign up for the free Organized Teacher program to get special discounts via email all year.

The Mine: Teachers can save 10 percent site-wide on furniture and accessories with valid teacher ID.

West Elm: Sign up for the West Elm Teacher discount and get 15 percent off with a valid school ID.