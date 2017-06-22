A PECO worker died after he was electrocuted while responding to a power outage Wednesday in Rosemont, Pennsylvania.

Walter Carter was in an elevated bucked along Berwood Lane near Boxwood Road when he was electrocuted while working on a power line around 5 a.m., Radnor Township police said.

A police officer who responded to scene found a worker on the roadway who said his co-worker was inside the raised bucket, police Lt. Andy Block said.

Fire crews assisted in lowering the bucket and found the 62-year-old line worker unresponsive inside, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Delaware County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police called the incident a "tragic accident."

Carter worked for PECO for 31 years. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters, White said, while asking for people in the county to keep Carter in their prayers Thursday.