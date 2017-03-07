Flames shot from a PECO substation in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga section Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze broke out around 2:05 p.m. at the substation at 2634 W Westmoreland Street, firefighters said.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead around 2:45 a.m. you could see flames and thick black smoke shooting into the air and white foam being used to contain the blaze.

No injuries were reported and no one nearby was evacuated, firefighters said.

Around 20,000 people are without power due to the fire, according to PECO.

Fire Consumes PECO Substation