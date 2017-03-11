A large fire erupted at a PECO substation in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood on Tuesday, causing thousands to lose power. NBC10’s Erin Coleman spoke to PECO officials about the remaining outages on Wednesday.

Thousands of customers who were impacted by a fire at a PECO substation Tuesday lost power again Saturday due to the bitter cold temperatures.

Officials say Saturday's temperatures caused generators to malfunction for residents in the Hunting Park section of the city and other North Philadelphia neighborhoods. In all, 11,598 PECO customers lost power Saturday. That number was reduced to 1,553 as of 10:30 p.m.

Breaking 1500 Still Without Power After PECO Substation Fire

The generators were being used by residents who lost power Tuesday when an electrical fire spread through the Westmoreland substation on 2634 W. Westmoreland Street. Around 36,000 customers were without power at the peak of the fire.

Traffic lights at surrounding intersections throughout North Philadelphia were out due to the fire. Generators and stop signs were placed in impacted intersections from Broad to 33rd streets and in the Hunting Park section of the city. Police also assisted at the busier intersections.

PECO crews continue to work to restore power for those impacted by the outages Tuesday and Saturday.