A PATCO train was evacuated in Camden, New Jersey Monday due to smoke inside.

The train stopped at the Camden station on 5th and Market streets and was taken out of service. None of the passengers were injured. PATCO service is experiencing 15 to 20 minute delays both eastbound and westbound.

Officials say the smoke came from the train's traction motor. They also say it may have been caused by cold and moisture from the recent snowstorms.