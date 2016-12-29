PATCO is giving riders one last gift to cash in on before, or to start, 2017.

On Thursday, the Delaware River Port Authority announced free train fares for New Year’s Eve and into Early New Year’s Day on PATCO. The free rides will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday and continue until 4 a.m. on Sunday.

"Free PATCO access is being offered to riders as an alternative to driving, providing a safe option to anyone planning a trip into or out of Philadelphia during New Year’s Eve," DRPA chairman Ryan Boyer said Thursday.

South Jersey residents who plan on ringing in the new year in Philly are already sharing their appreciation.

"This is all about health and safety," said DRPA vice chair Jeffrey Nash. "We are pleased that the DRPA is in a favorable stable financial state that allows this free service to be offered to area residents."

