 American Lung Association Releases Pollution Report Card for Local Counties | NBC 10 Philadelphia
American Lung Association Releases Pollution Report Card for Local Counties

By Faith Johnson

34 minutes ago

The American Lung Association released "State of the Air," a report card that grades each county in our area on high ozone rates and particle pollution. The grades for each county are listed below. The grade for high ozone days appear in yellow and the grade for particle pollution appears in red. Some counties in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware did not receive passing grades due to particle pollution. Counties in New Jersey received high grades on particle pollution but failing grades on high ozone days.

