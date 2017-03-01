Traffic Backs Up After Truck Falls on NJ Turnpike

Chopper 4 was over a truck that had fallen on the New Jersey Turnpike, spilling dirt on the road and backing up traffic.

An overturned truck has caused a large spill on the New Jersey Turnpike, backing up traffic behind it.

Chopper 4 was over the scene of the accident, which happened about midday Tuesday on the I-95 in Carteret.

A truck, carrying what looked like dirt, had toppled on its side near the center of the turnpike, sending its contents spilling all over the road.

Traffic was backed up behind the overturned truck as a digger attempted to clean up the mess.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority put out a notification at 1.17 p.m. saying the accident was still blocking the road.

It said the exact location was on the New Jersey Turnpike outer roadway southbound, exiting at Interchange 12 - Carteret-Rahway in Carteret, and right lanes were blocked.