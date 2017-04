A section of the Atlantic City Expressway in Hamilton is closed due to an overturned fuel tanker.

New Jersey State Police say the tanker flipped over near Mile Marker 21 around 12:45 Sunday afternoon and is leaking fuel onto the road way.

All eastbound traffic is being forced off at Exit 28 and onto Route 54 as a detour as emergency crews work to clean up the spill.

No serious injuries have been reported.