An investigation is underway after two South Jersey school buses went up in flames early Friday morning.

Around 2:40 a.m., Toms River police responded to a fire along the Route 37 and found several vehicles engulfed in flames.

Victims of the blaze included extensive damage to three Toms River District buses, while a Ford pickup truck was also damaged. Police say the school buses were within the storage area for the district buses.

Toms River School District serves New Jersey’s Ocean County. Police say they worked overnight with the district to avoid any bus routes being impacted Friday morning.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.