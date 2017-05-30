Interstate 676 will be closed in both directions for three nights this week.

Starting Tuesday at 11 p.m., the Vine Street Expressway I-676) will be closed and detoured in both directions between the Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76) and Broad Street (Route 611) interchanges in Philadelphia. The closure (which continues Wednesday and Thursday nights) continues until 5 a.m. the following morning.

The closure is part of PennDOT's project to rebuild deteriorated spans over the highway. This closure specifically allows for crews to finish the demolition of 18th Street bridge, one of seven bridges being replaced.

PennDOT has plans to finish the $64.8-million project by late 2018, a year ahead of the original schedule.

The following detours will be in place when I-676 east is closed:

From I-76 east: Exit at 30th Street/Market Street (Exit 345); right at Arch Street; left at 30th Street; left at Market Street; left at 16th Street; right at Vine Street to the ramp to I-676 east;

From I-76 west: Exit at 30th Street (Exit 345); take Schuylkill Avenue to Market Street; right at Market Street; left at 16th Street; right at Vine Street to the ramp to I-676 east; and

Traveling east on Benjamin Franklin Parkway intending to use the 24th Street on-ramp: Follow Benjamin Franklin Parkway around Logan Circle and bear right onto Vine Street east; follow Vine Street to the ramp to I-676 east.

The following detours will be in place when I-676 west is closed:

To I-76 East and West: Exit I-676 west at Broad Street (Route 611) Interchange; take 15th Street south; right on J.F.K. Boulevard; right on Schuylkill Avenue and follow signs to I-76 east and I-76 west;

From 16th Street north of J.F.K. Boulevard: Follow 16th Street north; right at Spring Garden Street; right at 15th Street; right at J.F.K. Boulevard; right on Schuylkill Avenue to ramps to I-76 east and I-76 west; and

From 16th Street south of J.F.K. Boulevard: Follow 16th Street north; left at J.F.K. Boulevard; right on Schuylkill Avenue to ramps to I-76 east and I-76 west.

The following detours are also optional for cars during the I-676 west closure:

To I-76 West: Exit I-676 west at Broad Street (Route 611) Interchange; take 15th Street south; right onto local Vine Street; right on Benjamin Franklin Parkway and follow around Eakins Oval and onto Spring Garden Street to the ramp to I-76 west; and