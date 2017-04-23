A woman is under arrest after police say she overdosed and crashed her vehicle on I-76 in Gloucester City, Camden County while a child was inside.

The crash occurred on I-76 near the ramp to 295 North shortly before 9:40 p.m. Sunday night. Police say the female driver and male passenger had both overdosed. A child was also inside the vehicle but was not injured.

Both adults were taken to the Cooper Medical Center and the woman was placed under arrest while at the hospital. Police have not yet revealed their conditions or what drug they allegedly used. They also have not yet revealed whether the woman is the child's mother.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.