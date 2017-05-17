Carolina DiGiorgio, the CEO of Congreso de Latinos Unidos, claps at Trump's rally in Harrisburg. She is pictured just behind the president in a pink top.

As promised, Philadelphia immigration advocates have started a campaign to force the resignation of Latina CEO Carolina DiGiorgio, who was spotted last month sitting front row at President Donald Trump’s Harrisburg rally.

Footage showed the head of Congreso de Latinos Unidos clapping and taking photos with her phone as Trump decried unauthorized immigration and promised to “build the wall.”

After Philadelphia Weekly first reported on the incident, local immigration leaders immediately called for her removal.

Now, an open source campaign has been created on Mijente, a crowdfunding platform that is self-described as “pro-Black, pro-woman, pro-queer, pro-poor.”

“She is seen nodding her head and as [Trump] continues to criminalize Latinos, immigrants and all communities of color,” the online petition reads. “Many of us in Philadelphia are heartbroken and disappointed.

“It is the duty of the board of directors of any nonprofit to hold its leadership accountable and to ensure the fulfillment of its mission. We the undersigned do not have faith that Congreso's CEO, Carolina Cabrera DiGiorgio, is able to adequately enforce this mission or to lead one of the nation's largest Latino organizations given her affiliation with President Donald Trump and his racist attacks on our community.

“We ask that Congreso's Board of Directors listen to the community it says it serves and ask for Carolina's resignation immediately.”

DiGiorgio’s husband is the chairman of Pennsylvania’s Republican party. She was born in Honduras but came to the United States with her family in the 1980s. Supporters told NBC10 that DiGiorgio’s politics have never been a secret and do not interfere with her ability to run the city’s largest Latino-serving organization.

A separate letter from local immigration organizations is forthcoming this week asking for DiGiorgio to step down.

A call to DiGiorgio’s office for comment was not immediately returned.