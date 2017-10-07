Two Philadelphia landmarks lit up Saturday night in honor of firefighters who died in the line of duty.



One Liberty Plaza in Center City and the Ben Franklin Bridge were among the more than 30 landmarks across the country that lit up in blue for the “Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters” event. The event is part of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, Maryland sponsored by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF).

To learn more about the NFFF, including ways to donate, click here.

