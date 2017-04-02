An early morning shootout between gunmen left one person dead and another in the hospital Saturday morning and Police are now investigating how the shootout started.

Police say that around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, two men started firing at each other at 22nd & Toronto in North Philadelphia. Upon hearing the gunshots, police say that two security guards responded and fired shots.

One of the shooters, a 22 year-old man, was shot in the head. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital but was pronounced dead just after 3:00 A.M.

The other shooter, a 23 year-old man, was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital in a private vehicle. He was placed in stable condition.

It is unknown at this time whether the victims were hit by the security guards' gunfire.

Police believe an argument may have sparked the shooting between the victims. They recovered two weapons at the crime scene.