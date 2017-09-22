One Disaster After Another: What Can I Do to Help?

A man walks past debris caused by Hurricane Irma in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. The storm ravaged such lush resort islands as St. Martin, St. Barts, St. Thomas, Barbuda and Anguilla. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)

From whole islands losing power to entire neighborhoods flooded, millions affected by a string of natural disasters are in need of help. Loved ones in Mexico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Florida, and Texas continue to suffer in the aftermath of hurricanes and earthquakes.



Here are the ins and outs of how you can make a difference:

Q: Where can I donate?

A: First, a few steps you should take in order to find the right organization for you to donate to:

Who have you heard about? Donate to organizations you know are reliable and trustworthy. Double check the charity is real. You can go to websites such as CharityCheck, Charity Navigator, and GuideStar to make sure your donation goes to the right place. Designate where you want the money to go. Some organizations allow you to pick where you want the donation to go, such as the Earthquake Efforts in Mexico or Hurricane Relief in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Be aware of the scams. GoFundMe pages and other individually-run funds are less trustworthy, so only give to who you trust. If you are texting to donate, confirm the number with organization on their website or by calling.

Q: What organization could I give to?

A: The following are examples of organizations that are known for their relief services and are currently working on site in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Mexico:

UNICEF

Global Giving

Catholic Charities

American Red Cross

American Kidney Fund

Save the Children

Mercy Corps

Q: What do they need?

A: Each situation is different, but the overarching necessity is money. By sending money, the organizations can use those fund in any way they see necessary: food, water, shelters, etc.

Q: Can I still send items such as clothes, water bottles, or blankets?

A: If you would like to send a non-monetary donation, please check with the organization. Many times, these items go to waste because they are not needed at the time of arrival. If items are needed, they will be on the organization's website. You can also call to find out what to send and where to send it.

Q: How much could I give?

A: The amount is up to you, and any amount is helpful. It can be a one-time gift or multiple gifts over weeks or months as an ongoing effort to hep.