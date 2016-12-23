One person is dead after an overnight fire in a Montgomery County apartment building. NBC10’s Matt Delucia is in Pottstown where he spoke to someone who escaped the flames. (Published 6 minutes ago)

Officials said one person was killed and nearly 20 were displaced by an apartment fire in Pottstown overnight.

That adult victim was found in a room on the second floor according to Fire Chief Richard Lengel.

Several other people escaped the flames, including Carlos Ortiz, who told NBC10's Matt DeLucia he and his girlfriend saw the smoke whils they were still inside. "It was just crazy. We got the little ones out, rushed out of there as fast as possible," he said.

The American Red Cross of Eastern Pennsylvania said it was assisting six families with 17 people after the fire that broke out around 1:30 a.m. along the 400 block of High Street.

Fire investigators were still looking into the cause of the fire.