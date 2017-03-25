Allentown Police are looking for a man who began shooting at random people outside of an Allentown nightclub early Saturday morning.

According to Police, two people were wounded and one was killed after a man with a handgun began firing at people outside of Club Dubai, located inside the American Plaza in Allentown, just after 2 a.m.

Police fired a shot at the suspect, who then entered a car and fled the scene. Police are unsure if the man was injured by the gunfire.

The three victims were transported to local hospitals. One victim, identified as 28 year-old Paul Junior Prieto of Easton, Pa, later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information on the shooter to contact the Allentown Police Department Detective Bureau at 610-437-7721.