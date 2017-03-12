One Dead, One Wounded in Shooting Outside Salem County Bar

Authorities say a shooting outside a Salem County bar has left one man dead and another wounded.
But it's not yet known what sparked the shooting in Penns Grove, which was reported shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.
The dead man was identified only as a 29-year-old Salem City resident. He was pronounced dead a short time after the shooting occurred.
The wounded man, a 29-year-old Paulsboro resident, suffered undisclosed injuries that are not considered life-threatening. But further details on his condition were not immediately available.
No arrests have been made.
Published 2 hours ago