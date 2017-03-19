One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a car crash in Philadelphia overnight.
Police report the accident happened just after midnight on Old York Road at West Luzerne Street in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second was transported to Temple Hospital.
Witnesses say they saw a car speed over a bridge, lose control and hit another car.
Police are investigating what could have caused the accident.
