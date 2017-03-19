One Dead, One in Critical Condition After Crash in Hunting Park | NBC 10 Philadelphia
One Dead, One in Critical Condition After Crash in Hunting Park

By NBC10 Staff

    One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a car crash in Philadelphia overnight.

    Police report the accident happened just after midnight on Old York Road at West Luzerne Street in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second was transported to Temple Hospital.

    Witnesses say they saw a car speed over a bridge, lose control and hit another car.

    Police are investigating what could have caused the accident.

