One Dead, One Injured After Car Hits Deer in Philadelphia

One woman is dead after hitting a deer and crashing into a pole in the Andorra section of Philadelphia.

Police say the accident happened around 12:30 Sunday morning on Hagys Mill Road after a driver hit a deer, lost control of the car and crashed into a pole, causing the car to be ripped in half.

The 23-year-old female in the passenger seat died. The 27-year-old male, the driver, has serious injuries and was transported to Einstein Medical Center.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.