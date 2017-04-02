One Dead, One Injured After Car Hits Deer in Philadelphia | NBC 10 Philadelphia
One Dead, One Injured After Car Hits Deer in Philadelphia

By Anastasia Weckerly

    One woman is dead after hitting a deer and crashing into a pole in the Andorra section of Philadelphia.

    Police say the accident happened around 12:30 Sunday morning on Hagys Mill Road  after a driver hit a deer, lost control of the car and crashed into a pole, causing the car to be ripped in half.

    The 23-year-old female in the passenger seat died. The 27-year-old male, the driver, has serious injuries and was transported to Einstein Medical Center. 

    Police say an investigation is ongoing. 

