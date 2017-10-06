Olney Takes Initiative for Puerto Rico Relief

NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal is live at Olney Charter High School where the students and faculty are collection donations to help Puerto Rico. Olney Charter is requesting that the following items be donated at the school, located at 100 W. Duncannon Avenue Friday:

Medical Supplies

• Pain Relievers

• Rubbing Alcohol/Peroxide & Band Aids

• Baby Products like Diapers & Wipes

• Feminine products

• Insect Repellant

• Batteries

Non Perishable Food & Beverages

• Canned Foods

• Crackers

• Snack Bars

• Individually Packaged Items

• Bottled Water & Sports Drinks

You can learn more, or discuss partnerships and major donations by contacting the Community Outreach Department of Olney Charter at (215) 456-3014 ext. 10420, or the head of the Outreach Department, Jennifer Nieves, at 267-836-2249.

