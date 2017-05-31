Philadelphia Police found an unconscious girl with a bag over her head while investigating a stolen car report.

Officers arrived to the Olney home along N American Street near Clarkson Avenue just after 1 a.m. and were met by a woman who said an 18-year-old family member had taken her car.

The mother went inside the home to recover the registration information for the car.

"(The woman) then ran out with her 7-year-old daughter in her arms, she was frantic, the child was not breathing," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The mother told police she had just removed a plastic bag from the girl’s head after finding her in the basement, Small said.

The responding officer immediately began administering CPR and was then driven by police car to Einstein Medical Center where doctors listed her in critical condition after getting a pulse on the girl.

Investigators found several plastic bags on the floor in the trash-strewn basement where the mother says she found the girl, Small said.

"At this time we don’t know how this 7-year-old child came to have a bag over her head and became unconscious," Small said. "We’re not certain right now if this was an intentional act, or if this was a crime or if this was just an accident."

Police recovered the stolen car crashed into parked car a few blocks away at 3rd Street and Champlost Avenue, investigators said. There was no sign of the driver.

Police continued to investigate both the stolen car incident and the unconscious girl incident

Small called the investigation into the unconscious girl the "No. 1 priority." "We are really concerned with the child's well being."

Police investigated both incidents through Wednesday morning.