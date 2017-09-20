Pipe bombs were discovered at a home in the Olney section of Philadelphia while officers were serving an eviction notice. One person is in custody in connection to the incident.

A person is in custody after officers discovered pipe bombs while serving an eviction notice at a home in the Olney section of Philadelphia Wednesday morning, investigators said.

Officers with the Civil Enforcement Unit with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office were conducting a court-ordered eviction at a home on the 6100 block of N. Fairhill Street around 11 a.m. While at the home, they came across what appeared to be two pipe bombs, investigators said.

The officers immediately called in K-9 Blair, one of three specially-trained dogs. The K-9 reacted positively to the pipes and the Bomb Squad was called in to dispose of the materials. The entire block was evacuated.

The pipe bombs were eventually disposed of while a person at the home was taken into custody. Police have not yet released his or her identity.