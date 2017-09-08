Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross wants to see the two men who attacked an 18-year-old near a park along Olney Avenue to be brought to justice.

An 18-year-old, possibly a college student, told her boyfriend to call police before two men approached her, threw something in her face and possibly sexually assaulted her overnight, Philadelphia police said.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross called the suspects in the attack near La Salle University and Central High School violent predators.

The men pounced around midnight Thursday into Friday near Kemble Park near Olney and Ogontz avenues in the Olney neighborhood. The attack left the victim "traumatized," Ross said.

"She was actually on the phone with her boyfriend, felt uncomfortable and told him to call the police," Ross said Friday morning.

The men then grabbed her, possibly threw a bleach-like substance in her face and pushed her to the ground where they assaulted her, possibly sexually, Ross said.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.

"It’s a horrible case," Ross said. "These are two violent predators who we need to get off the street."

Ross hoped people who live in the area might have heard or seen something and he asked them to contact police.