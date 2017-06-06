Old Rental Scam Targets New Victims at the Shore | NBC 10 Philadelphia
EXCLUSIVE: 
Old Rental Scam Targets New Victims at the Shore

By Ted Greenberg

An old rental scam is targeting new victims at the Jersey Shore. NBC10's Ted Greenberg has the details.

Published 2 hours ago

