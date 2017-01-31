Fire tore through Old City Philadelphia apartments early Tuesday.

The blaze broke out around 4:30 a.m. at Front and Market streets. NBC10 cameras could see flames shooting from the roof.

Residents from two floors of the six-story building were evacuated and one person suffered minor injuries, said crews on the scene.

The fire spread to an adjacent building and firefighters expected to be on the scene dousing hot spots for at least a couple of hours, said firefighters.

Expect traffic trouble in the area as Market and 2nd streets were closed and SEPTA detoured its route 5, 9, 17, 21, 33 and 48 buses.

Residents told NBC10’s Pamela Osborne that they didn’t hear the fire alarms going off and helped each other get out of the home.

A woman who lives on the top floor said the fire appeared to start on the roof. No official word yet on a cause of the blaze.