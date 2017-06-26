Officers Jump to Safety When Driver Speeds Through Crime Scene in Kensington | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Officers Jump to Safety When Driver Speeds Through Crime Scene in Kensington

By Vince Lattanzio

    NBC10
    Philadelphia police officers were nearly hit by a driver who sped through a crime scene at Erie Avenue and I Street in Kensington early Monday.

    Officers had to jump to safety after a driver sped through a crime scene in Philadelphia's Kensington section early Monday.

    Police were investigating a carjacking at Erie Avenue and I Street around 3 a.m. Monday when a black Nissan sped down the street at an estimated 60 mph, Capt. Drew Techner told NBC10.

    Techner said the officers had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. Several police bicycles were struck by the Nissan and were left bent and broken.

    The officers did have their police lights on while investigating the carjacking.

    The driver of the Nissan sped away after zooming through. Police are now reviewing surveillance video to try and track him down.

    While no one was hurt in the hit and run, an officer broke his wrist while arresting two suspects in the carjacking.

    Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago
