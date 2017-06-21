Officer Shot at Congressional Baseball Practice Throws First Pitch at Women's Game | NBC 10 Philadelphia
    NBC Washington
    Capitol Police Special Agent Crystal Griner threw out the first pitch at the Congressional Women's Softball Game.

    A Capitol Police officer who was shot while providing protection at a congressional baseball practice last week is out of the hospital.

    Capitol Police Special Agent Crystal Griner was shot in the ankle when gunman James Hodgkinson opened fire on lawmakers during the practice in Alexandria, Virginia. The shooting injured three others including, Rep. Steve Scalise, a Republican from Lousiana, lobbyist Matt Mika and Zack Barth, an aide to Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas).

    Griner threw the first pitch at the Congressional Women's Softball Game in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night.

    Griner, who was in a wheelchair with her left leg elevated, appeared to be in good spirits and smiled while throwing the ball.

    Congresswomen of both parties played against women journalists in the annual game that raises money for breast cancer research. The "Bad News Babes" won 2-1.

