A New Jersey police officer is credited with rescuing three deer in the past year. He is now affectionately known as "The Deer Whisperer," and his latest rescue was caught on camera. The cute baby deer was trapped in a storm drain. Officer Timothy Majek, a 22 year veteran of the Woodbridge Police Department, quickly came to the rescue. Majek, a self-professed animal lover, jumped into the drain and lifted the fawn to safety.