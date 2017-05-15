Off-Duty Police Officer Dies in Crash: Prosecutors | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Off-Duty Police Officer Dies in Crash: Prosecutors

    Union City Police Department
    The Union City Police Department released this photo of Sgt. Mark Zeitounian.

    An off-duty police officer died in a four-vehicle crash in Bergen County, prosecutors said Sunday. 

    Sgt. Mark Zeitounian, 44, of Lyndhurst, was killed late Saturday in the crash on Route 3 East in East Rutherford, prosecutors said. He worked at the Union City police department since 1999, the department said in a Facebook post.

    He was remembered as "a knowledgeable police officer and supervisor who you could always count on to get the job done," the department wrote.

    The crash involved four vehicles, prosecutors said. Five other people suffered relatively minor injuries. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    The crash remains under investigation and no one has been charged, prosecutors said. 

    Zeitounian is survived by his wife Debbie, his son Jason and his sister Maria, police said. 

    Published 25 minutes ago
