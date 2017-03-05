Employees walked out of the hospital in Drexel Hill around 7:30 this morning. The staff are members of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses & Allied Employees union and are calling for more staffing and to improve patient care.

Dozens of nurses and technical employees at Delaware County Memorial Hospital are now on strike.

Employees walked out of the hospital in Drexel Hill around 7:30 this morning. The staff are members of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses & Allied Employees union and are calling for more staffing and to improve patient care.

"We are concerned about the safety of the patients in our hospital," Angela Neopolitano, DCMH Champter President and 36 year registered nurse at the hospital said. "Instead of spending money on nurses and techs from staffing agencies which are not known for attracting the best and brightest, Prospect should be investing in patient care."

Crozer-Keystone Health System says they have been bargaining with the union representatives to establish a contract.

"We are disappointed that the Union has taken this action," Crozer-Keystone Health System said in a statement. "We do not believe the threat of the strike was necessary or helpful to the bargaining process."

Crozer-Keystone has put a contingency staffing plan in place to meet the health care needs of the community. A rally and press conference will take place outside the hospital this afternoon at 1:30.