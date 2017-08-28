Police and the FBI are searching for two women who dressed up as nuns while trying to rob a bank in Tannersville, Pennsylvania.

Police say the two women entered the Citizens Bank along Route 611 in Tannersville around 12:30 p.m. Monday. The women displayed a handgun but fled before getting any cash, according to police.

The suspects are described as two Hispanic women standing between 5-feet and 5-foot 2 wearing nuns’ habits. At least one of the women was armed with a black handgun.

Both police and the FBI are investigating. If you have any information on their identity, please call 215-418-4000.