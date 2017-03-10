Light Snow Falls During Morning Commute

Meteorologist Krystal Klei has the latest on snow moving in for the morning rush.

As expected, light snow started falling in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in time for the Friday morning rush.

Forecasters say rain will move through the region before turning to snow. It is expected to taper off by noon with an occasional snow squall or shower possible alter in the day. Nuisance Snow to Impact Morning Commute

Accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are possible for the Poconos with less snow expected the further south you get. The snow did cause a handful of school closings and delays.

