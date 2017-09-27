1 Hurt After Car and Trolley Collide in Northern Liberties

At least one person was injured after a trolley crashed into a car in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

The car and a Route 15 trolley collided at 400 W. Girard Avenue at 4:10 p.m.

Officials say at least one person inside the car was injured though they have not yet revealed his or her condition.

Due to the crash, shuttle buses will operate on Route 15 in both directions between 26th Street and Girard Avenue and Liberty Loop. Delays are expected.

A witness posted video of the aftermath of the crash.

WARNING: This video contains explicit language and disturbing images:

