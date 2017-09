Firefighters battled a fire in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia. SkyForce10 was over the scene.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Firefighters battled a building fire in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia.

The fire started at a four-story building on Girard Avenue and Randolph Street Monday night. Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control.

No injuries have been reported. Officials are investigating the cause.



This story is developing. Check back for updates.