Police charged a man with a series of child lurings in Northeast Philadelphia in recent weeks.

Marwan Deeb faces four counts each of luring a child into a motor vehicle and corruption of a minors.

Child Luring Suspect Faces Charges

The 35-year-old tried to get children into his vehicle in three separate incidents over a few days, investigators said:

Sept. 12, 3 p.m. – A man drove up to children along the 400 block of Tomlinson Street and offered them money to get in his car, police said.

Sept. 15, 8 a.m. – A man with money in his hand pulled up to a girl walking to school along the 4900 block of Dittman Street and asked if he could take her photo for money, investigators said.

Sept. 15, 8:10 a.m. – A man with money and a camera in his hands asked a girl if he could take her photo for money, investigators said. He also asked where her friends were, police said.

In each incident, the children were able to run away and get help. The driver in each case was possibly behind the wheel of a black vehicle with tinted windows, police said.

It is unclear if Deeb could face any other charges.

The Defender Association of Philadelphia, which is representing Deeb as he remains jailed, had no comment about the allegations against Deeb.