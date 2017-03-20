A Philadelphia police officer briefly lost consciousness after he was picked up and slammed to the ground during a confrontation in a strip mall parking lot early Monday, according to a supervisor. The unidentified officer was taken to a nearby hospital and is recovering. The encounter occurred in the parking lot along Academy Road nearby Byberry Road, police said. It was not immediately known why the confrontation took place, but the person who slammed the officer is allegedly a teenager.

A teen boy was arrested after he allegedly knocked a police officer unconscious in Northeast Philadelphia early Monday morning.

The 8th District police officer responded to a parking lot on 12000 Academy Road at 4:25 a.m. for a report of a person causing a disturbance in the area. When he arrived he found a 17-year-old boy. Investigators say the boy also fit the description of a person who robbed a 7-Eleven store in the area Sunday morning.

When the officer tried to detain him the teen allegedly turned and attacked, sending him to the ground and knocking him unconscious.

“The suspect was able to pick up the officer and body slam the officer violently on the parking lot,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. “He temporarily lost consciousness when he hit his head.”

The teen fled from the area but was found about 20 minutes later by other responding officers while hiding in an area behind a Wawa on 12000 Academy Road. He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, simple assault and other related offenses.

The officer was taken to Aria Torresdale Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and later released.