Three people were injured in a crash that closed the Northeast Extension Sunday afternoon.

At least one vehicle was involved in an accident on I-476 northbound around 3 p.m. All northbound lanes on I-476 between Lansdale and Quakertown are closed due to the crash.

Three people were hurt in the accident and at least two of the victims were flown to the hospital from the scene. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions or the cause of the crash.

A detour is in place northbound at Lansdale.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.





